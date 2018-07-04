Quote of the day

Print Story
X
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
I would return to leading the (Argentina) national team and I would do it for free, I wouldn’t ask for anything in return
Diego Maradona (Former Argentine footballer)
I would return to leading the (Argentina) national team and I would do it for free, I wouldn’t ask for anything in return
Diego Maradona (Former Argentine footballer)
Comments