Eman leads in PGF Junior Q-School

KARACHI: Eman Masih and Akash Bashir took the lead in the Pakistan Golf Federation (PGF) Junior Qualifying School which teed off here at the Defence Authority Country and Golf Club on Tuesday.

Eman carded three-over-par 75 while Akash scored 76 on the opening day of the 54-hole trials being conducted by the PGF to unearth talented youngsters in both professional and amateur categories.

In the junior trials for amateurs, M Arsalan emerged as the leader in the Under-21 category by carding an impressive one-over par 73 in the first round. Karachi’s Vivek Anand was in second place with a score of 74.

In the ladies category Ania Farooq was the leader with a score of 75 followed by Rimsha Ijaz (84).In the boys (under-14) category Yashal Shah (75) was the leader ahead of Abdullah Arif (76). In the boys 14-18 category Ali Mehmood (75) was leading ahead of Junaid Irfan (77).