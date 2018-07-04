Peshawar Zalmi emerge as most valuable PSL franchise

KARACHI: Peshawar Zalmi might have failed to defend their HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) crown this year but the 2017 winners have emerged as the most valuable franchise of the T20 league.

According to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), sports evaluation firm Nielsen Sports has given the PSL a hugely positive report on the third edition of the tournament. The event was held in February-March this year in the UAE with three games including the final played in Pakistan.

The combined media exposure brand value worth for HBL PSL season three (PSL, official partners and franchises) was calculated at $230+ million.

According to Nielsen Sports who conducted an extensive research on the league, the HBL PSL and its official sponsors generated 38% higher value than the previous season showing a rapid growth in the league.Peshawar Zalmi and Karachi Kings were the top two performing franchises in terms of total media value.

The HBL PSL team, stakeholders and franchises were presented a thorough report on the third edition of the HBL PSL by sports evaluation firm Nielsen Sports in Lahore on Tuesday.Kelvin Watt, Managing Director Africa and Middle East Nielsen Sports, who presented the report, spoke on the HBL PSL’s growth in the third edition.

Watt feels that the 2018 edition has further increased HBL PSL’s value in and outside Pakistan.“Nielsen Sports has been associated with the HBL PSL since its inception and we are very pleased to report back to the PCB and the various franchise owners the continued growth of the HBL PSL in 2018. There is no doubt that the HBL PSL truly became a globally relevant cricket event this year and we look forward to this property growing from strength to strength in the years ahead.”