Wed July 04, 2018
National

HK
Hanif Khalid
July 4, 2018

Ogra chairperson, PSO MD to appear in SC tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: Chairperson of Oil and Gas Regularity Authority (Ogra) and managing director of PSO will appear in Supreme Court (SC) on tomorrow (Thursday).

Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar summoned Ogra Chairperson Uzma Adil and managing director of PSO on July 5 (Thursday) to inform court about the supply of petrol, diesel, kerosene and furnace oil on cheaper rate to the consumers. They were directed to bring complete reports of taxes collected in the head of petroleum products in order to satisfy court.

