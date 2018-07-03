Tue July 03, 2018
July 3, 2018

Man commits ‘suicide’ after killing wife

DERAISMAILKHAN: A man allegedly committed suicide after he shot dead his wife over a domestic dispute in Dinpur area of the district on Monday.

One Mehboob was enraged over a domestic issue and allegedly shot dead his wife Fauzia and later committed a suicide soon after the incident. The police lodged a first information report on the incident and started investigation.

