Man commits ‘suicide’ after killing wife

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
DERAISMAILKHAN: A man allegedly committed suicide after he shot dead his wife over a domestic dispute in Dinpur area of the district on Monday.
One Mehboob was enraged over a domestic issue and allegedly shot dead his wife Fauzia and later committed a suicide soon after the incident. The police lodged a first information report on the incident and started investigation.
DERAISMAILKHAN: A man allegedly committed suicide after he shot dead his wife over a domestic dispute in Dinpur area of the district on Monday.
One Mehboob was enraged over a domestic issue and allegedly shot dead his wife Fauzia and later committed a suicide soon after the incident. The police lodged a first information report on the incident and started investigation.
Comments