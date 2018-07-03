Poultry farmers advised to take precautions in summer

Rawalpindi: Poultry farmers should take special measures for broilers chickens during severe weather conditions in the country, said Dr. Abdul Rahman, director, Poultry Research Institute Rawalpindi, says a press release.

He said that the issues of poultry farming increase with the rise in temperature during summer in the country and the farmers have to face many problems. He advised the farmer to use fans, room coolers and exhaust fan to control the heat in the farm-sheds. Sprinkle water on the chicken during more heat. Apart from this special care of bio-security should be taken. Company’s instructions on giving vaccination and medication take special care. Follow schedule for protective vaccines in the communities and get further information about the affairs from the Poultry Research Institute in this regard.