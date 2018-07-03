Ministry mulls monsoon plantation

Islamabad: Federal interim minister for climate change Sheikh Muhammad Yousaf on Tuesday held a meeting with the ministry officers to plan monsoon plantation.

He called for effective measures for plantation and ordered support for provincial governments in this respect.

The minister said he would write to the chief ministers of all provinces to ensure inauguration of this season plantation through their minister and secretaries of forests/ environment. Green Pakistan Programme will start its tree plantation in higher educational institutions of Sindh.

The Minister for Climate Change will inaugurate this campaign from Shah Abdul Lateef University, Khairpur and Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University Larkana.

The minister said that these steps would help to mitigate the effects of heat waves in Sindh.

The meeting was attended by federal secretary for Climate Change Khizer Hayat, Additional Secretary Shakeel Awan, Inspector General Forests Syed Mehmood Nasir and Green Pakistan Program National Project Director Ibrahim.