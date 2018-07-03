KU’s Confucius Institute marks fifth anniversary

The University of Karachi’s Confucius Institute has completed its five years of inception with the role of promoting cultural harmony and ties among the students of Pakistan and China, said KU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Ajmal Khan on Monday.

Addressing a ceremony held to mark the fifth anniversary of the centre, Khan said the university was working towards making the institute an independent department of Chinese language under its supervision. He said that in order to increase the interest of Pakistani students in learning Chinese language, scholarships and stipend programmes have been introduced which will ultimately help to promote career opportunities between the two countries.

Consul General of China in Karachi Wang Yu said that Confucius Institute has a great role in the progress of the Pakistani students studying in Chinese universities. The CPEC projects will further strengthen relations among both the countries.