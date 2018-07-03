Alam to lead Pak disabled cricket team in England

KARACHI: Nihar Alam will lead a 16-member Pakistan disabled squad during Tri-National Series starting from July 8 in Worcestershire, England.

The team is scheduled to leave for England on Wednesday (today).

Pakistan will begin their campaign with a round game against England on July 8.

“I am looking forward to this series. The tri-series is a big challenge for us. As skipper, I am very confident that Pakistan team will produce positive results,” Alam told media on the eve of the team’s flight to England.

Coach Muhammad Javed said although weather and playing conditions would be different in England his players were keen to do well. “I think we are capable of winning the tri-series as the players have trained hard and some of them have experience of international cricket as well,” he said.

Squad: Nihar Alam (Captain), Jahanzeb Tiwana (Vice Captain), Matloob Qureshi, Husnain Alam, Arif Masih, Saif Ullah (WK), Muhammad Shahbaz, Wajid Alam, Majid Hussain, Rehan Ghani Mirza, Abdullah Ijaz, Waqaf Shah, Malik Kashif, Muhammad Haris, Sher Ali, Farhan Saeed.