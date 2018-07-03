PM attends briefing of Cultural Heritage Division

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister Nasirul Mulk has stressed upon the need for greater coordination among the federal as well as provincial governments for the purpose of introducing rich cultural heritage of the country to the international audience and facilitating foreign tourists.

He was chairing a briefing on functions and achievements of the National History & Literary Heritage Division at Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) on Monday.

The briefing was attended by Minister for National History & Literary Heritage Barrister Syed Ali Zafar, Secretary to the Prime Minister Suhail Aamir, Secretary NH&LH Engineer Aamir Hasan, Director General National Language Promotion Department (NLPD) Iftikhar Hussain Arif, Managing Director National Book Foundation Dr Inamul Haq and senior government officials.

Secretary of the Ministry Engineer Aamir Hasan told the meeting that the division was established as a separate entity in January 2016 and arranged several activities for the promotion of the cause. It hold Vesak Festival in 2016 & 2017, promoted cultural cooperation with foreign countries and shared extensive information regarding cultural heritage, it hold National Calligraphy Exhibition in January 2017, followed by first ever International Calligraphy Exhibition in August 2017, arranged National Calligraphy competition and Exhibition in Islamabad and Faisalabad.

The division established Institute of Calligraphy in NLPD and hold Nau-Rouz and falconry events and made publication and digitisation of literary material of national importance. Briefing about the performance of allied departments and bodies, the secretary apprised the prime minister about efforts being made for conservation of various heritage sites and promotion of subject of musicology in the country.

He said that besides Urdu dictionary, an android application containing Kuliyaat-i-Iqbal has been developed and launched to provide easy access to the poetry of the great poet. The prime minister appreciated various activities of the Division for conservation and promotion of national history and literary heritage. The prime minister advised the division to explore avenues of enhanced cooperation with foreign countries, especially those sharing cultural similarities and heritage.

Earlier Prime Minister Nasirul Mulk inaugurated Jamsheed Marker Hall at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The hall has been named after country’s astute diplomat Jamsheed Marker, who passed away last week at 95. The prime minister said on the occasion that late ambassador Jamsheed Marker was a seasoned diplomat with globally acknowledged acumen and would always be remembered for his profound role in strengthening relations with other countries. He said that Jamsheed Marker earned a wide reputation as a suave and skilled envoy who always promoted Pakistan’s positive image.

The PM unveiled plaque of the Jamsheed Marker Hall at the event which was organised by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to pay tribute to Ambassador Jamsheed Marker. The Prime Minister said Jamsheed Marker was one of the country’s most distinguished diplomats who left deep marks in all areas of diplomatic front he worked at. “He is no longer among us, but remains constantly a role model for his successors,” the Prime Minister said while paying tribute to the late diplomat. The Prime Minister termed Jamsheed Marker a legend and an “outstanding diplomat” who always stood as a true Pakistani while presenting the country’s case at international forums.

Azad Kashmir President Masood Khan who is also a retired diplomat said Late Marker was one of the country’s best diplomats who had left behind a legacy of powerful and effective diplomacy. “He was also a statesman par excellence, who strengthened relations with powerful countries at a new level,” Masood Khan said. He mentioned that whether it was Geneva cause, turbulent times with the United States or the UN Security Council resolution, Ambassador Marker served the nation with through his powerful diplomatic skills. Foreign Minister Abdullah Haroon said Jamsheed Marker was a great diplomat “who lived for Pakistan and died Pakistan”.

Foreign Secretary Ms Tehmina Janjua said Jamsheed Marker practiced the ultimate objectives of diplomacy with an art of sophistication and calm approach, even in the midst of strife and discord. Nilofer Reifler, the daughter of Ambassador Jamsheed Marker said her father was a deeply civilised man, who appreciated the cultures of all countries. She thanked the Foreign Office for paying tribute to her illustrious father. Dean of Diplomatic Corps Atajan Movlamov said the hard work of Ambassador Jamsheed Marker always strengthened Pakistan’s stance in turbulent times. Federal Minister Roshan Khursheed Bharocha, Former Adviser and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Sartaj Aziz and Syed Tariq Fatemi, diplomats and family members of Ambassador Jamsheed Marker attended the event.