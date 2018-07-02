Mon July 02, 2018
National

BR
Bureau report
July 2, 2018

NAB calcification

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has clarified news published in daily Jang on July 1, 2018, regarding Pakistan Kidney Liver Institute, Lahore, and denied collection of any record from the above said Institute.

