NAB calcification

Print Story
X
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has clarified news published in daily Jang on July 1, 2018, regarding Pakistan Kidney Liver Institute, Lahore, and denied collection of any record from the above said Institute.
ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has clarified news published in daily Jang on July 1, 2018, regarding Pakistan Kidney Liver Institute, Lahore, and denied collection of any record from the above said Institute.
Comments