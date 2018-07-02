Mon July 02, 2018
National

SHY
Shahid Hussain Yousafzai
July 2, 2018

Annoyed PTI activists announce to support party candidates

TIMERGARA: Activists of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf in Lower Dir district on Sunday announced to support all party candidates in the district in the larger interests of the party despite reservations.

Speaking at a news conference at Timergara Press Club, PTI district general secretary Ali Shah Mishwani, senior vice-president Malik Rahatullah, Malik Inam, Asadullah Khayam, Abdul Qayum Khan, Saeedullah and others alleged that some elements inside the party were bent on destroying the party in Lower Dir but they won’t allow anyone to do so.

They termed the interview for nomination of candidates as mere a drama and said the tickets were awarded to those having no direct contact with PTI workers in the district.

