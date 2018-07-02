Farhan wins ACE Travels Trophy

KARACHI: Farhan Altaf won men’s singles final of ACE Travels Trophy Ranking tennis Championship at Union Club the other day. He defeated Robin Das 6-2, 6-1 to clinch the trophy. The final of under-17 singles was won by Noor-e-Mustafa who beat M Ali 6-2, 6-0.

Speaking at the closing ceremony, Sindh Tennis Association (STA) SVP Khalid Rehmani said that this was for the first time that under-6 and under-8 singles ranking competitions were held in Sindh. These contests were organised on a mini tennis court with soft nets and red and orange balls. “The same events will also be held at Shamsi Tennis Academy in August this year,” said Khalid.