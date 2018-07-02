Livestock statistics

LALAMUSA: The livestock statistics have been completed in Gujrat district. The registration of 52927 farmers has been completed for the farmer cards across the district and interest free loans have been provided to the farmers. These details were given in the meeting of agriculture advisory committee, chaired by Deputy Commissioner Tauseef Dilshad Khatana. The meeting was told that livestock owners have been labeled the family number during the livestock statistics.