Over 7,000 students appear in GIK Institute’s entry test

SWABI: About 7,500 students from all over the country appeared in the entrance test to Ghulam Ishaq Khan (GIK) Institute of Engineering Sciences and Technology here on Sunday. Jehangir Bashar, Rector of the institute, said the entry test centres were established in Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Multan, Peshawar and Quetta. He added that the test was simultaneously held across the country. A press release stated that since its establishment in 1993, the institute provided financial assistance to the needy students. A total of 129 scholarships are provided to the fresh students and about 45 are given to needy students by the GIK Institute from own resources.