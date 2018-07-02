Scattered rain forecast in Lahore

LAHORE: Hot and humid weather with scattered rain was observed in the city on Sunday while Met Office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Met officials said seasonal low lay over northwest Balochistan and its adjoining areas while monsoon currents were likely to penetrate upper parts of the country from Monday. Met officials predicted mainly hot and dry weather for most parts of the country. However, rain-thundershower with gusty winds is expected at isolated places in Lahore, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Malakand and Hazara divisions, Islamabad and Kashmir.

Rainfall was recorded in Gujranwala, 31mm, Sarghodha, 3mm, and Lasbela, 17mm. Sunday’s maximum temperature was recorded at Sibbi where the mercury reached 47°C. In Lahore, it was 35°C, minimum was 25.6°C and humidity level was 65 per cent.