Pak Army rescues foreign mountaineers in Hunza

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Army on Sunday carried out successful operation in Hunza to rescue stranded mountaineers, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) reported. According to details provided by Director General of ISPR Major General Asif Ghafoor, the Pakistan Army has rescued two British national mountaineers who were stranded in Hunza Valley. The stranded foreigners identified as Bruce Normand, Timothy Miller and an Austrian mountaineer Christian Huber who was killed in the incident. They are en route to Gilgit on an army helicopter, DG ISPR said.