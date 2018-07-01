Czech communists to back tycoon’s minority govt

PRAGUE: The Czech Communist party said Saturday it would back a coalition government of billionaire Prime Minister Andrej Babis, effectively sealing his victory in a confidence vote next month.

The move ends six months of tough negotiations and marks the first time the Communists will play a key role in the formation of a government since the Velvet Revolution of 1989 in the former Czechoslovakia.

“The group of deputies of the KSCM will actively back the birth of a minority government of the ANO and the Social Democrats during the confidence vote (on July 11),” said party chief Vojtech Filip. Babis´s populist ANO (Yes) won 78 seats in the 200-member parliament campaigning on an anti-corruption ticket in the October 2017 election, but he has struggled to form a coalition.

On June 6, Czech President Milos Zeman tapped Babis as prime minister for a second time in six months, betting that he will be able to swing a parliamentary majority.

The leftwing Social Democrats (CSSD), who clinched a minority coalition deal with Babis this month, and the Communists each have 15 members in the house.