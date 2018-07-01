Geo TV will air last episode of ‘Khaani’ tomorrow

KARACHI: The last episode of Khaani is going to air on Monday (tomorrow) at 8 pm on Geo TV and the social media is already gossiping about the serial end and the social issues emerging from it.



The issue is based on the concept of repentance.

Mir Hadi is ashamed of his actions and confessed to his crime.

Khaani’s family on the other hand wants him to be executed, but despite Khaani, being married now, she may have a soft corner as Hadi who had told the court about his undying love for her. Hadi has also admitted to how his father tried to save him and how his parents never stopped him from doing all he had done n his life.

Every new episode of ‘Khaani’ could very well be the last – there is a climax at every crossroads – but then the story takes a new turn for an extension that leaves everyone guessing of what next. Khaani’ has torn fans right in the middle. No one wants Mir Hadi’s sentence over-turned; everyone wants to see justice being served for the crime he committed. ‘ Realists are demanding that justice be served and Mir Hadi hanged.

They’ve all been overshadowed by the fans of Mir Hadi and Feroze Khan and they’re the kind that keeps sending messages to forgive Mir Hadi.

Producers Abdullah Kadwani and Asad Qureshi did their level best. Khaani has broken all records and ratings are skyrocketing consistently for months; even surviving the embargo on the Geo TV channels.

“Khaani will be regarded as one of the most successful dramas in the tv history. The consistent high ratings of Khaani have far exceeded the ratings of any other drama in the history of Pakistani serials. Asma Nabeel wrote an extremely powerful story; Anjum Shahzad is a perfectionist who pays attention to detail. All these elements contributed to the success of Khaani.

The drama serial is at a crossroads once again where, rather than obsessing over Mir Hadi’s ‘happily ever after’ with Sanam Khan, one is contemplating whether he’ll be executed or not for the crime he committed.