Backgrounder: How consensus for Diamer-Basha and Munda dams was built

ISLAMABAD: A consensus was developed on first constructing Diamer-Bhasha and Munda dams in the June 27th meeting of experts and stake holders with the Chief Justice of Pakistan, Justice Saqib Nisar, in the chair. The meeting witnessed some frank and heated debates about the sensitive issue.



Earlier, the Council of Common Interests (CCI) with ex-premier Shahid Khan Abbasi, while according approval to the Pakistan’s first ever National Water Policy, had also approved the construction of these two dams with an aim to double the country’s water storage capacity.

The acute water scarcity that has kept large parts of Sindh, South Punjab and whole of Balochistan in grip of drought for the last several years hurting agricultural growth and socio-economy at large. In recent days, an upsurge was observed in the demand for building the Kalabagh Dam, in particular in the social media followed by electronic media. The advocates of Kalabgh Dam, which lacks consensus from other provinces, consider it the most viable and technically sound project in comparison to other projects.

The same polarisation of views was observed during in the meetings with chief justice. The pro-Kalabagh dam lobby of officials at last retreated, acknowledging the fact that it is not possible to build the controversial dam without harming the national integrity in the absence of wide acceptance from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan and Sindh which have already passed resolutions in their provincial assemblies against the Kalabagh dam.

During the meeting a sensitive time arrived when the pro Kalabgh Dam lobby went on to blame the India lobby for opposition to the Kalabgh Dam. But it was Joint Secretary of Ministry of Water Syed Mehar Ali Shah who deflated the argument by saying: “Right now a lobby has emerged against building of alternate dams and they are insisting on first building the controversial project.”

The blame game and acrimony continued to flow in the meeting. However, sanity prevailed when personalities like Shamsul Mulk, ex-Wapda chairman, also advocated building Diamer-Bhasha and Munda dams first, emphasising that the country cannot risk to waste any more precious time. Finally, the pro KBD experts from Punjab also agreed to construction of these two dams. And it was resolved that the KBD will only be built after harnessing consensus. So, this is how the meetings held with Chief Justice Saqib Nisar developed consensus on the Diamer-Bhasha and Munda dams for which the CCI had already approved funding of Rs1.6 trillion.

The meeting was told that an investment of Rs2.891 trillion in water sector is required -- Rs1.6 trillion to build Diamer-Bhasha and Munda dams, Rs800 billion for water conservation, Rs150 billion for drainage, Rs12 billion for flood control, Rs300 billion for rehabilitation of barrages, headworks and canals and Rs29 billion for research. And if the next government implemented it, then Pakistan will be able to raise its water storage capacity to at least 28 Million Acre Feet (MAF) from existing 14 MAF.

The government has almost acquired the land for the dam portion of Diamer-Basha dam and has also approved the financing plan which will be provided from the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP). For 2018-19, the government has also kept Rs30 billion for the project from PSDP. Right now, there exists a demarcation issue between the KP and Gilgit Baltistan governments, which would be resolved soon.

Earlier problems arose when the World Bank refused to finance the project, saying it is situated in the disputed area between Pakistan and India. China initially also came up with the same objection. However, later China agreed to fund the dam, but with the condition of having ownership rights of the project which was not acceptable for Pakistan.

Keeping in view the uphill challenge of arranging finances, it was decided to construct the dam portion from the country’s own resources through PSDP and once it was built, then the government will be in position to arrange the funding for its two power houses.

According to advocates of Kalabgh Dam, this project is more beneficial and technically sound. Its rate of filling is much higher than that of Basha Dam as at the proposed site of KBD, there is a confluence of Kabul and Harro rivers and more importantly, this site is in the range of monsoon rains. The water from KBD will take five to six days to reach Sindh, whereas it will take 12-14 days from Basha Dam to reach the low riparian federating unit. The cost of Basha Dam stands at $18 billion for completion in 10 years. However, the KBD requires $8 billion to be completed in just six years’.