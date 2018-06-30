Dzyuba wins Russian hearts at World Cup

MOSCOW: Russia hope hulking Arsenal striker Artem Dzyuba’s mean streak can lead them past former champions Spain in the host nation’s first World Cup knockout stage match since Soviet times.

That’s Arsenal Tula — not the glamorous London side. Russia’s reliance on the boot of a man who plies his trade in a town more famous for once making imperial guard rifles than its football speaks to the underdog nature of the men in red. Coach Stanislav Cherchesov has pieced together a rag-tag team of local journeymen who bicker often and create the type of drama usually associated with a team of pampered superstars.

The 1.96-metre (6ft 5ins) Dzyuba — his nose bent out of shape and face often twisted in a scowl — is the rabble rouser of this overachieving bunch.“This will only make us meaner,” he said after 10-man Russia lost 3-0 to Uruguay in their last group match, slightly taking the gloss off their two resounding victories until then.

The loss meant the host nation finished second in Group A and were paired with 2010 champions Spain in Sunday’s last 16 showdown at Moscow’s Luzhniki Stadium, the 80,000-capacity flagship venue of the tournament. Dzyuba was particularly flustered because he scored two superb goals and assisted one in Russia’s 5-0 thrashing of Saudi Arabia and 3-1 defeat of Mohamed Salah’s Egypt.

The 29-year-old has been Russia’s one consistently productive forward and a favourite with the fans for freely speaking his mind.Dzyuba’s resolve to prove his point no matter the cost shone through when he offered to pay a 120,000 euro ($140,000) fee for the right to play Zenit Saint Petersburg — the club that loaned him out to Tula.

He scored a late equaliser that crippled Zenit’s 2018 title aspirations. Then Dzyuba made the gesture that characterised the Russian domestic season by running up to Zenit coach Roberto Mancini and pointing triumphantly to the name on the back of his shirt.