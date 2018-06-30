FDA approves Dermira’s wipe for excessive armpit sweating

WASHINGTON: Dermira Inc said on Friday its topical cloth for excessive armpit sweating was approved by the US Food and Drug Administration, providing patients with an easy-to-use option for an often embarrassing condition.

Shares of the company were up more than 25 percent at $11.09 in trading before the bell.The treatment, Qbrexza, works by blocking receptors responsible for sweat gland activation and can be used once a day, the company said in a statement.

About 10 million people are affected with the condition, known as primary auxiliary hyperhidrosis, which results in sweating beyond what is needed for regulating normal body temperature. The condition can affect a person’s psychological well-being and overall quality of life due to constant stressing over the appearance of underarm sweat marks and working to conceal them.