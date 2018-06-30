Ex-Barcelona president Rosell to stand trial for money-laundering

Madrid: Former Barcelona president Sandro Rosell will stand trial for alleged money laundering related to television rights and sponsorship of the Brazilian national football team, a court said Friday. Spain’s National Court, which deals with major corruption cases, added that Rosell’s wife, an Andorran lawyer and three other people would also stand trial. The 54-year-old is suspected of having siphoned off 15 million euros ($17.5 million) in illegal commissions from a TV rights deal for the Brazilian national team along with Ricardo Teixeira, the former head of the Brazilian Football Confederation. Rosell had previously lived and worked in Brazil, where he forged many business links. The contract was signed in 2006 to hand over the rights to 24 Brazil friendly matches to a company based in the Cayman Islands but tied to a Saudi group. Altogether, Rosell and his wife received some 15 million euros in their accounts, of which 6.6 million went to them and the rest was destined for Teixeira.