Budget for WSSP approved

PESHAWAR: The board of directors of Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar (WSSP) Friday approved the budget for the fiscal year 2018-19 with a total outlay of Rs3.362 billion.

The budget session of the board of directors was held with Engineer Tahir Azeem in the chair.

The meeting was attended by other members of the board including Dr Mohammad Iqbal Khalil, Dr Rashid Rehan, Dr Bushra Khan, Syed Shah Nasir, Khurshed Khan, representative of finance and local government departments and chief executive of the company Engineer Khan Zeb.

According to the budgetary estimates, an amount of Rs 2.7 billion has been allocated for operational charges and Rs650 million for development purposes. During the new financial year, the provincial government would provide funds amounting to Rs2.7 million to WSSP and Swiss Development Corporation would give Rs 80 million. The company would get a revenue of Rs582 million for its own resources.

Likewise, an amount of Rs 40 million has been allocated for the health and protection of the employees associated with the water, sanitation and cleanliness sections.