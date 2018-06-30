JS Global organises Pakistan Investment conference in US

WASHINGTON: JS Global Capital (JSGCL), Pakistan’s leading brokerage and investment banking firm, organized the third of its kind Pakistan Investment Conference 2018 from 25-27 June 2018 in the United States.

The high-powered delegation included Kamran Nasir -CEO JS Global Capital Ltd, Khalid Mansoor- Member Overseas Investors Chamber of Commerce (OICC), Ehsan Malik - CEO Pakistan Business Council, Richard Morin - CEO Pakistan Stock Exchange and Sulaiman Mehdi – Director Pakistan Stock Exchange.

Comprised of representatives from business advocacy platforms such as Overseas Investors Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OICCI) and Pakistan Business Council (PBC), the delegation included corporate entity heads and senior management from many leading Pakistani companies including Engro Corporation (ENGRO), Hub Power Company (HUBC), United Bank Limited (UBL), MCB Bank Limited (MCB), Meezan Bank (MEBL), JS Bank (JSBL), DG Khan Cement (DGKC), Fauji Fertilizer Bin Qasim (FFBL), Fauji Foods, (FFL) and AGP Limited (AGP).

Aimed at encouraging foreign investment in Pakistan, these corporate representatives met with leading global asset managers to share current performance and future strategy reports. Meetings were also held with key officials from the US State Department and US-Pakistan Business Council at US Chamber of Commerce.***