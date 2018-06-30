SECP, universities sign MoU

ISLAMABAD: The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has signed memorandums of understanding (MOU) with Government College University Lahore (GCU), Kinnaird College for Women (KC), and Beaconhouse National University (BNU) to collaboratively disseminate financial education to students.

The MoUs fall under the banner of Jamapunji, SECP’s ongoing financial literacy and investor awareness campaign, a statement said on Friday. Multiple activities such as research projects, development of academic research and case studies, seminars, webinars, and panel discussions for student and Faculty Development Programs (FDPs) would be organised.

SECP Commissioner Shauzab Ali stressed upon the dire need to develop keen realisation in students for personal financial planning and early savings and investment, and said this was critical for increasing the capital market investor base in Pakistan. KC Principal Prof Dr Rukhsana David emphasised the role of encouraging female students to develop an early savings discipline in their personal and family lives, avail insights to become astute corporate leaders and entrepreneurs in the future landscape of Pakistan.