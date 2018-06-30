SBP injects Rs1,460.050bln in market

Print Story
KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Friday injected Rs1,460.050 billion in the money market for seven days as reverse repo purchase through its open market operation, a statement said. The rate of return accepted is 6.53 percent/annum, it added.
