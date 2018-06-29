PPP, JUI-N leaders announce alliance in Swabi

SWABI: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Nazryati (JUI-N) leaders on Thursday announced to forge an alliance for upcoming general election.

The announced was made in a joint press conference at the residence of Maulana Khalil Ahmad Mukhlis, central chief of JUI-N.

The press conference was attended by Maulana Mukhlis, Gohar Ali Inqilabi, PPP deputy provincial information secretary Ali Khan, district general secretary Najeem Khan, JUI-N central general secretary, district and tehsil office-bearers, contesting candidates of the two parties and workers.

The leaders of the two parties said that their doors were open if leaders of other political parties desire to join the alliance.

They said that NA-18, Swabi-1, PK-44, Swabi-II, and PK-47, Swabi-V, have been given to JUI-N. Maulana Mukhlis is contesting for NA-18, Tahir Tasleem for PK-44 and Nisar Ali Khan for PK-47.

Similarly, the NA-19, Swabi-II, PK-45, Swabi-III and PK-46, Swabi-IV, have been allocated to PPP.

Muhammad Naeem Khan is contesting election for NA-19, Sikandar Irfran, former MPA, for PK-45 and Ibn-i-Aman Khan for PK-46.

The PK-43, Swabi-1, has been kept open and Muhammad Ishfaq Khan of PPP and Asif Karim of JUI-N are contesting election on the ticket of their respective parties.

Najeem said the JUI-N candidates have filed the nomination papers from all seven constituencies of the district but now three leaders of the party would remain in the contest. However, some of the candidates would withdraw their nomination papers in favour of one another, he added.