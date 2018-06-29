Fri June 29, 2018
Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
June 29, 2018

Pak development hockey squad lose yet again

LAHORE: Canadian national hockey team had their fourth consecutive win over Pakistan’s development squad in the five-match series. Full-back Amjad Ali scored Pakistan’s only goal off a penalty corner in 1-5 defeat at West Vancouver.In all Pakistan emerging team conceded 20 goals in four matches and scored only once.

