Pak development hockey squad lose yet again

LAHORE: Canadian national hockey team had their fourth consecutive win over Pakistan’s development squad in the five-match series. Full-back Amjad Ali scored Pakistan’s only goal off a penalty corner in 1-5 defeat at West Vancouver.In all Pakistan emerging team conceded 20 goals in four matches and scored only once.
