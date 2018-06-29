Rangers solve missing person’s case as three gangsters arrested

The Sindh Rangers on Thursday claimed to have solved a missing person’s case after arresting three members of a Lyari-based gang. A spokesperson for the paramilitary force said that the missing persons’ list provided by the Sindh Home Department was reviewed in the case.

A raid was conducted in District Malir after receiving credible information on the suspect, resulting in the arrest of a culprit identified as Asadullah, who was shifted to the headquarters, the spokesperson said.

Upon investigation, the suspect revealed that he, along with his associates, kidnapped a student, Yaseen, from Imam Bux Market in Malir on May 30, 2016. Asadullah disclosed that he handed Yaseen over to members of Lyari gang war in Ali Hamal Goth. The gangsters tortured the youth and hanged him to death.

Based on the information collected from Asadullah, the Rangers conducted a raid and arrested the gangsters identified as Ali Nawaz and Lal Mohammad who admitted to murdering the young man and burying him near their hideout in Ali Hamal Goth.

The paramilitary force along with the local police reached the site and recovered the body, which was shifted to a hospital for DNA examination. Later, a report confirmed that the deceased was indeed Yaseen.

His family had filed a missing person’s petition at the Sindh High Court. However, after the details were made available to the court, the petition was cancelled. The spokesperson added that the arrested gangsters belonged to Ghafoor Chutoo and Sajjad Golu groups in Lyari. They were handed over to the police for further legal proceedings.