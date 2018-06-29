The News Education Expo begins in Lahore tomorrow

LAHORE: After successful expos in Karachi and Rawalpindi/Islamabad, Pakistan’s biggest educational event “The News Education Expo’18” will start at Expo Centre in Lahore, on June 30 (tomorrow).

With free entry, the three-day expo featuring topnotch public and private educational institutions from Pakistan and abroad will continue without any break from 10am to 7pm.

Over the years, the Jang Media Group (JMG) has been organising educational expos in different cities of the country to promote education sector and to facilitate thousands of prospective students to directly interact with representatives of educational institutions and get on-spot information about academic programmes, fee structure and scholarship opportunities.

Among many others, University of Lahore, Information Technology University (ITU) of the Punjab, FAST University, ICMAP, Hajvery University, Superior University, UMT, FC College, KIPS Education System, LUMS, SKANS School of Accountancy, Lahore Leads University, Bahria University, Riphah University and other institutes will participate in The News Education Expo’18.