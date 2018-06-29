The dry lake

A photograph of the dry Rawal Lake is being circulated on both print and social media. The lake that was once brimming to the top has now become completely dry – allowing even the motorcycles to pass through it. This shocking situation demands the immediate attention of Punjab’s irrigation department, which must adopt emergency measures to deal with this issue. It is suggested that the authorities should dredge the dry area of the lake to enhance the storage capacity during the monsoon season.

At present, the existing water level in Rawal Lake is 1736.4 feet – which is barely above the dead level of 1708 feet. The depletion of the 37,000 acre-feet of water that was stored in 2000 took 18 years and it is expected that during the next 18 years, water depletion will continue at the same pace. The authorities concerned should take steps on an urgent basis.

Engr Riaz Akbar

Wah Cantt