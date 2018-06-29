Make glass

Pakistan’s construction industry has become a thriving sector that provides employment and business opportunities to millions across the country. However, the sector is facing serious problems which should be looked into on an urgent basis. Among the various material required for building construction, glass is an important element. There are only two factories producing quality building glass in the entire country, which have agreed a cartel. They tend to exploit consumers by increasing prices at will. These two factories are owned by well-connected people who have acquired import tariffs conditions, making the import of glass unfeasible.

The authorities concerned should look into this matter and intervene to sort out this mess. It should consider the review of tariff conditions so that imports are made feasible and a healthy competition is ensured. Large business groups should also take steps to install more factories in the country to overcome the shortage of glass. The easy availability of glass will help flourish the construction industry.

Zafar Khan

Karachi