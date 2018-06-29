Pakistani realty firm lands in London

KARACHI: The Eighteen, one of the country’s leading realty firms, has landed in the northwestern Europe with a grand launch in London, at The Dorchester, an announcement said on Thursday.

The statement said the event attracted several notable overseas Pakistanis along with a number of British dignitaries.

Commenting on the development, Tarek Hamdy, CEO, Eighteen, said the company had completely revolutionised the real estate projects in Pakistan by adding the modern state of the art feel to all our projects, thus redefining the way people want to live.

“Next in line is our network expansion, which aims to provide accessibility and convenience to our consumers across the globe, and today I am extremely honored to announce our arrival in the United Kingdom,” Hamdy said.

Speaking on the occasion, Baroness Warsi (Sayeeda Warsi) said the Eighteen shows a side of Pakistan that many were unaware of.

“It projects all the glory behind our country and sets a benchmark for current and upcoming real estate projects,” Warsi said.