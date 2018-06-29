Forex reserves fall to $16.243 billion

KARACHI: Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves fell 3.30 percent to $16.243 billion during the week ended June 22, the central bank said on Thursday.

The foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) decreased $602 million on weekly basis.

The SBP’s forex reserves were $9.662 billion. The forex reserves of commercial banks rose to $6.581 billion as compared to $6.533 billion in the preceding week.