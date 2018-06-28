Thu June 28, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

P
PR
June 28, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Diplomat Business Club & CPG to launch Pakistan Chapter

DUBAI: The London and UAE based Diplomat Business Club has entered into a strategic alliance with Nutshell Forum and Corporate Pakistan Group to initiate the Pakistan chapter of Diplomat Business Club. An MoU was signed at an especially organised ceremony at Dubai’s iconic Emirates Towers, which is also the venue where Diplomat Business Club has hosted international conferences for more than a decade.

x
Advertisement

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar