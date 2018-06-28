Diplomat Business Club & CPG to launch Pakistan Chapter

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
DUBAI: The London and UAE based Diplomat Business Club has entered into a strategic alliance with Nutshell Forum and Corporate Pakistan Group to initiate the Pakistan chapter of Diplomat Business Club. An MoU was signed at an especially organised ceremony at Dubai’s iconic Emirates Towers, which is also the venue where Diplomat Business Club has hosted international conferences for more than a decade.
