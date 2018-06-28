Joseph returns in West Indies squad

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KINGSTON: West Indies fast bowler Alzarri Joseph is set to return from a lengthy injury layoff in Antigua, where a 12-man squad has been named to take on Bangladesh in a two-day game starting June 28.
Joseph sustained a stress fracture in his back on a tour of New Zealand last December. Joseph, 21, broke into the West Indies national side as a 19-year old in 2016, and has since played six Tests and 14 ODIs. A Cricket West Indies release said he has been involved in an intense programme focussed on bowling, strength and conditioning, and had played in an Antigua-based T20 competition last month.The 12-man squad is captained by Barbadian Shamarh Brooks, and also includes West Indies internationals Shimron Hetmyer and Vishaul Singh. It also includes 22-year old batsman Tagenarine Chanderpaul, son of former West Indies batting legend Shivnarine. The two-day practice match is the only first-class warm-up game before a full tour where Bangladesh will play two Tests, three ODIs and three T20Is against the West Indies. The first Test begins on May 4 at the Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Stadium in Antigua.
Squad: Shamarh Brooks (capt), John Campbell, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Jahmar Hamilton, Shimron Hetmyer (wk), Alzarri Joseph, Keon Harding, Shayne Moseley, Gudakesh Motie, Romario Shepherd, Vishaul Singh and Odean Smith.
