Thu June 28, 2018
Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
June 28, 2018

Narrow win for Diya in Women U-16 Soccer

LAHORE: Diya Club Karachi earned a hard- fought solitary goal victory against Islamabad Football Association (IFA) in a match of Shahlyla Baloch National Women Under-16 Women Football Championship at the MTFA Ground on Wednesday.

The decisive goal was scored by Umme Zuneria Shah in the 63rd minute. Diya Club created a number of opportunities but were unable to score. First half remained goalless.

In the second session both teams made good moves but Umme Zuneria Shah of Diya was successful in scoring in the 63rd minute. The second match between Sindh and Karachi United ended in a 1-1 draw. Sanober of Sindh netted in the 23rd minute. This lead remained intact till the end of first half. After break Karachi United fought well for come- back and succeeded in levelling the score in 51st minute through Nadia. Afterwards no team could score and the match resulted in a 1-1 draw.

