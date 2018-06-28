Durrani expects poll victory for MMA

BANNU: Former federal minister and Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA) candidate for NA-35 Akram Durrani has hoped the alliance will emerge victorious in the July 25 general election. He said this while addressing various corner meetings during his election campaign. Durrani said those cheating the people in the name of change and having Goldsmith's (Imran Khan former father-in-law) agenda can't defeat soldiers of Maulana Fazlur Rehman, leader of the MMA.

Imran Khan, chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), is also contesting election from NA-35.

He added that Islam-loving inhabitants of Bannu had always expressed love for Ulema. He hoped the people would repeat results of the past elections by defeating Imran Khan of the PTI who hailed from Mianwali.

The MMA, an alliance of religious parties, has retained the NA-35 seat and its leaders have won the seat in the 2002, 2008 and 2013 elections.