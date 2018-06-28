Thu June 28, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Sports

June 28, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Today’s Fixtures

Group H

x
Advertisement

Senegal vs Colombia

7:00 pm PST

Group H

Japan vs Poland

7:00 pm PST

Group G

England vs Belgium

11:00 pm PST

Group G

Panama vs Tunisia

11:00 pm PST

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar