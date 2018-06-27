Business issue claims life

SARGODHA: A young man was murdered over a business dispute in City police limits on Tuesday. According to police, Muhammad Waqas of Iqbal Colony had a dispute over business matters with his cousin M Sami. On the day of the incident, they exchanged harsh words and later accused Waqas and his two accomplices shot dead Sami.

hashish seized: Police Tuesday arrested nine drug peddlers and recovered narcotics and illegal weapons from them. According to a police spokesman, police of different stations arrested nine accused and recovered 1,555 grams Hashish, 30 bottles of liquor, 4 guns and a pistol from the accused.