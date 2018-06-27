Business issue claims life

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
SARGODHA: A young man was murdered over a business dispute in City police limits on Tuesday. According to police, Muhammad Waqas of Iqbal Colony had a dispute over business matters with his cousin M Sami. On the day of the incident, they exchanged harsh words and later accused Waqas and his two accomplices shot dead Sami.
hashish seized: Police Tuesday arrested nine drug peddlers and recovered narcotics and illegal weapons from them. According to a police spokesman, police of different stations arrested nine accused and recovered 1,555 grams Hashish, 30 bottles of liquor, 4 guns and a pistol from the accused.
SARGODHA: A young man was murdered over a business dispute in City police limits on Tuesday. According to police, Muhammad Waqas of Iqbal Colony had a dispute over business matters with his cousin M Sami. On the day of the incident, they exchanged harsh words and later accused Waqas and his two accomplices shot dead Sami.
hashish seized: Police Tuesday arrested nine drug peddlers and recovered narcotics and illegal weapons from them. According to a police spokesman, police of different stations arrested nine accused and recovered 1,555 grams Hashish, 30 bottles of liquor, 4 guns and a pistol from the accused.
Comments