CJ asks Malik Riaz to be in SC today with affidavit, suggestions

ISLAMABAD: Hearing a review petition in the Bahria Town case on Tuesday, Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar directed the property tycoon Malik Riaz to deposit Rs5 billion with the Supreme Court as surety within two weeks. A three-member bench of the apex court, headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar, resumed hearing of the petition. Malik Riaz filed the petition seeking review of the apex court’s orders in the instant case. The tycoon appeared before the court and submitted that he held the apex court in high esteem. Malik further assured the chief justice that he will obey the court orders; however, he requested him not to pass such an order that might affect his employees. He told the chief justice that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had already cleared Takht Pari case. He requested the court to stay the NAB proceedings until a decision by the apex court in the instant case. He further told the chief justice that people him contacted him at the airport yesterday telling him that their billions of rupees investment would go down the drain. The chief justice asked Malik Riaz to deposit Rs20 billion with the court. Malik, however, requested him to reduce the amount to Rs5 billion.

The CJP then asked him to submit Rs5 billion and come up with an affidavit and suggestions on Wednesday (today) and adjourned the hearing.

Earlier, during the course of hearing Malik Riaz told the chief justice that he had planned projects in those areas where people were reluctant to invest owing to lack of adequate security measures.

The tycoon said his housing project included the world's third largest mosque as well as an old-age home, a zoo, schools, and other facilities.

The chief justice told him that life in the hereafter was better and more enduring and he should pay his attention in this regard.

Malik Riaz assured the chief justice that he will ensure his presence in the court whenever he was summoned.