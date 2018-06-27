TDPs from Kurram set conditions for return

PESHAWAR: The temporarily displaced persons (TDPs) on Tuesday set various conditions for return to native areas in Kurram tribal district.

Speaking at a press conference, Ahle Sunnat Wal Jamaat (ASWJ) Parachinar chapter president Roohullah and others alleged that the district administration of Kurram tribal district was hurling threats at the TDPs if they didn’t return to native areas.

“The district administration is forcing the TDPs to return to native areas in Parachinar. It has threatened to confiscate their properties and stop issuing identity cards and passports if they didn’t return to native areas,” he alleged.