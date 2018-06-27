Quack, rehab centres sealed

LAHORE: Punjab Healthcare Commission on Tuesday sealed four drug addiction treatment and rehabilitation centres and 11 quacks’ centres.

The PHC teams raided Musarrat Addiction Treatment Centre and Ehsas-e-Zindgi Bahali in Faisalabad, Pak Clinic in Lahore and Nai Zindagi Hospital in Rahim Yar Khan. In these three centres, 118 patients were kept in contravention to the Pakistan Mental Health Act. The teams evacuated the patients and handed them over to their families. The centres were sealed for not having requisite human resource and facilities. The managers had also poor record keeping of the patients. Meanwhile, Punjab Healthcare Commission also sealed 11 quacks’ businesses in Sheikhupura, Lahore and Kasur, which included seven in the former, and two each in the last two cities respectively.

