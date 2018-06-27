UBL academy team announced

KARACHI: Former Test cricketer Nadeem Khan, head of UBL cricket academy, has announced the team for the forthcoming under-16 inter-academy double league tournament starting from July 5.

Around 100 young cricketers from UBL academy participated in the three-day trials.Squad: Abdullah Fazalur Rehman (captain), Saad Malik (vice captain), Zain Chinnoy, Sayyan Saad, Arshad Habib, M Faisal, Abdullah Munir, Syed Zohaib, Zayan Khan, Fahad Ahmed, Ahmed Mubeen, Abdul Wasay, Mirza Behroz, Mesum Shahzaib Rehman, Basil Ali Khan, Saif Yamin, Sheikh Hamza, Shaheer Alam, M Kaif. The manager of the team will be Saleem Badar, while Asif Ali will be the coach.