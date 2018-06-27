Sri Lanka close in on victory over Windies

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados: Sri Lanka were 63 runs away from a first ever Test victory over the West Indies at the Kensington Oval on Monday following an action-packed third day of the final Test.

A stunning day?s play which saw 20 wickets fall in the day/night Test saw Sri Lanka set a target of 144 to level the series and become the first Asian team ever to win at the venue.At stumps however, Sri Lanka?s hopes of victory remained in the balance with the tourists stumbling to 81 for five in their second innings.Sri Lanka?s hopes of victory were dealt a further blow after an injury to batsman Kusal Perera.

Perera had to be taken from the field in an ambulance after he crashed into an advertising board attempting to take a catch on the long-on boundary which would have ended the West Indies second innings on 82.

As it was, they added just 11 more runs to be dismissed for 93, their lowest-ever total in a Test innings at the ground.Still, with a lead of 50 runs after the Sri Lankans folded swiftly in the first session to be dismissed for 154 in reply to the hosts? first innings total of 204, the task was expected to be a challenging one on a pitch that continues to be very helpful to faster bowlers.

In a match where batsmen have struggled throughout, Niroshan Dickwella?s topscore of 42 was the only effort of note in Sri Lanka?s first innings as Shannon Gabriel and Kemar Roach combined for five wickets before Holder took over to clean up the tail.

West Indies won toss

West Indies 1st Innings 204 all-out (S Dowrich 71; Kumara 4-58)

Sri Lanka 1st Innings 154 all-out

West Indies 2nd Innings

K Brathwaite c Udawatte b Lakmal 2

D Smith b Lakmal 0

K Powell c Dickwella b Kumara 7

S Hope b Kumara 0

R Chase c K Perera b Lakmal 5

S Dowrich c Lakmal b Rajitha 16

*J Holder c Mendis b Rajitha 15

D Bishoo b Rajitha 0

K Roach not out 23

M Cummins c de Silva b D Perera 14

S Gabriel run out 6

Extras (lb 4, w 1) 5

Total (all-out; 31.2 overs) 93

Fall: 1-1, 2-8, 3-9, 4-14, 5-14, 6-41, 7-41, 8-56, 9-82, 10-93

Bowling: Lakmal 11.3-3-25-3, Kumara 8.2-1-31-2, Rajitha 8-1-20-3 (1w), D Perera 3.3-0-13-1

Sri Lanka 2nd Innings

D Gunathilaka c Bishoo b Holder 21

M Udawatte lbw Roach 0

D de Silva b Holder 17

K Mendis not out 25

R Silva c Smith b Holder 1

?N Dickwella b Holder 6

D Perera not out 1

Extras (b 4, lb 6) 10

Total (5 wickets; 24 overs) 81

Fall: 1-9, 2-30, 3-48, 4-50, 5-74

To bat: K Perera, *S Lakmal, K Rajitha, L Kumara

Bowling: Roach 7-1-21-1, Gabriel 5-0-17-0, Holder 8-3-21-4, Cummins 4-1-12-0

Umpires: Ian Gould and Richard Kettleborough (England). TV Umpire: Aleem Dar (Pakistan). Match Referee: Javagal Srinath (India)