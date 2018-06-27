Explore Pakistan

Pakistanis love to travel and explore different places. Every year, thousands of Pakistani tourists fly all over the world to enjoy their vacations. However, it is unfortunate that not many Pakistanis consider exploring the beautiful landscape of their homeland. Although our country is blessed with breathtaking scenery, the majority prefer going abroad. It is important that we make people realise that our country has so many places that can hold the interest of tourists.

No place can match the historical places like Makli, Mohenjo Daro, Harappa and Taxila, or the beauty of the country’s sandy beaches, majestic mountains, golden deserts and plains. For many people, going to a western country is what a family vacation is about. It is time that we did away with this mindset. Domestic tourists visiting scenic landscapes of Pakistan will also help boost the country’s tourism industry. .

Zobia Shoaib

Karachi