256 graduates awarded degrees at ICU convocation

PESHAWAR: Governor Iqbal Zafar Jhagra has said that after having become a public sector university in 2008, Islamia College is indeed poised to face new challenges.

He was addressing the 6th Convocation of Islamia College University at its premises on Monday, said an official handout.

About 256 graduates were awarded degrees in various disciplines.

Some 26 students got gold medals for achieving distinctions in their respective disciplines.

“The Islamia College University will continue to maintain its accomplishments,” the governor said.

Caretaker Minister for Education Prof Dr Sara Safdar also attended the ceremony.

The governor, who is chancellor of public sector universities in the province, underscored the need for imparting quality education to the youth.

He said the students must equip themselves with modern education to face the present-day challenges.

Congratulating the graduates, Jhagra urged them to work hard for the development of the country.

He reminded them that their parents were equally the major stakeholders in their achievements since it is their sacrifices; encouragement and support that they all have seen this day.

“You owe to this great institution; your family and the nation. We wish that you are able to pay back in the same coin,” he said.

Earlier, Prof Dr Habib Ahmad, vice-chancellor of the university, while presenting the annual report highlighted the achievements of the institution.