Sri Lanka seek share of spoils against West Indies

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados: A three-wicket burst at the start of the day’s final session put the West Indies in the ascendancy before heavy rain washed out the remainder of play with Sri Lanka at 99 for five in reply to the home side’s first innings total of 204 after two days of the day/night third and final Test.

Shannon Gabriel made up for a wayward and wicketless first spell with two successes while captain Jason Holder claimed the other to leave the tourists in a precarious position going into day three.

Gabriel snapped a 59-run third-wicket partnership between Kusal Mendis and Danushka Gunathilaka when he bowled Mendis for 22. Holder then accounted for Gunathilka, who had been reprieved just before the dinner break when dismissed off a Miguel Cummins no-ball, by trapping him leg before wicket for 29.

West Indies won toss

West Indies 1st Innings

K Brathwaite c Gunathilaka b Lakmal 2

D Smith c de Silva b Lakmal 2

K Powell c Mendis b Kumara 4

S Hope c Mendis b Rajitha 11

R Chase b Rajitha 14

†S Dowrich lbw Kumara 71

*J Holder c D Perera b Rajitha 74

D Bishoo c Mendis b Kumara 0

K Roach not out 11

M Cummins c Mendis b D Perera 2

S Gabriel c Dickwella b Kumara 2

Extras (b 4, lb 6, w 1) 11

Total (all out; 69.3 overs) 204

Fall: 1-3, 2-8, 3-8, 4-24, 5-53, 6-168, 7-183, 8-189, 9-201, 10-204

Bowling: Lakmal 19-5-52-2, Kumara 23.3-5-58-4 (1w), Rajitha 17-1-68-3, Perera 10-3-16-1

Sri Lanka 1st Innings

K Perera c Dowrich b Roach 0

M Udawatte lbw Roach 4

D Gunathilaka lbw Holder 29

K Mendis b Gabriel 22

D de Silva lbw Gabriel 8

R Silva not out 3

N Dickwella not out 13

Extras (b 9, lb 9, nb 1, w 1) 20

Total (5 wickets; 36 overs) 99

To bat: D Perera, S Lakmal, K Rajitha, L Kumara

Fall: 1-0, 2-16, 3-75, 4-81, 5-85

Bowling: Roach 8-4-13-2 (1w), Gabriel 10-1-42-2, Cummins 8-3-14-0 (1nb), Holder 9-5-11-1, Bishoo 1-0-1-0

Umpires: Ian Gould and Richard Kettleborough (England). TV Umpire: Aleem Dar (Pakistan). Match Referee: Javagal Srinath (India)