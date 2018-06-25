Mon June 25, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
June 25, 2018

Share

Biker dies in Pakpattan accident

PAKPATTAN: A motorcyclist was killed in an accident here on Sunday.

Irfan of Chak 25-EB was on his way when a car hit him on Hotta Road, killing him on the spot.

DC inspects DHQ Hospital: DC Noman Yousaf on Sunday visited the DHQ Hospital and inspected various facilities being provided to the patients.

The DC directed the staff concerned to ensure proper cleanliness at the hospital and provide best facilities to the patients. The DC directed the MS to take every possible step for provision of best facilities to the patients. Later, the DC also visited the THQ Hospital Arifwala and inspected wards and other sections of the hospital. He also ordered to provide free medicines to the patients.

